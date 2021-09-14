UP NHM CHO 2021 answer key released: How to check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP NHM CHO Answer Key 2021 has been released on Tuesday (September 14) at upnrhm.gov.in.

UP NHM CHO Answer Key 2021: Uttar Pradesh, National Health Mission, Community Health Officer or UP NHM CHO Answer Key 2021 has been released on Tuesday– September 14. Candidates who appeared for the exam can raise objections till September 16, on the official website – upnrhm.gov.in.

UP NHM CHO answer key 2021 is only Provisional in nature. If any objections raised are found valid, a Final Answer key would be released later.

UP NHM CHO answer key 2021: Important Dates

UP NHM CHO answer key 2021 Released-- September 14

Last date to raise objections, if any-- September 16 till 11:55 pm

UP NHM CHO Answer Key 2021: How to check

Go to the official website – upnrhm.gov.in. On the Homepage, click on the 'Latest Announcements' Section. A new page would open that would have a link reading, 'Objection Portal for receiving representations from appeared candidates for 2800 CHO recruitment drive, which is valid from 14.09.2021 to 16.09.2021 (11:55 PM).' Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check UP NHM CHO Answer Key 2021. Enter your User Id and Password and click on Login. Your answer sheet and answer key would be displayed on the screen. Check it and raise objections, if any.

Candidates must note that objections once submitted, cannot be edited later. Hence, they must try to submit them carefully. UP NHM CHO Recruitment drive will fill 2,800 posts.

