UP Board not to announce Classes 10, 12 exams merit list this year

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE The board exams were scheduled to be held from April 24

UP Board Class 10, 12 exams 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will not announce the merit lists of the classes 10, 12 exams this year. The exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath in a meeting with board exam officials on Sunday communicated that no merit list will be declared this year.

It was decided that students should be provided a chance to appear in the exam when the Covid-19 situation favours conducting the exam. They will now be evaluated on the basis of marks in the previous class, and internal assessment.

Nearly 26 lakh candidates are registered for the class 12 board exams in the state, while around 30 lakh for the class 10 exam. The Yogi government has also decided to promote students of classes 6, 7, 8, 9, 10,11 to promote to their next class. The board exams were scheduled to be held from April 24.

READ MORE | #CancelAssamBoardExams, students say as state govt decides to go ahead with conduction

READ MORE | CBSE Class 12 Exam Update: Practical to be held online, last date for uploading marks extended

Latest Education News