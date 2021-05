Image Source : FILE PHOTO Uttar Pradesh cancels class 10 board exams. (Representational image)

In view of the pandemic situation, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided not to conduct state board's class 10 examination. The Yogi government has also decided to promote students of classes 6, 7, 8, 9, 10,11 to promote to next class. Not only Uttar Pradesh, several other states boards in the country have decided not to conduct exams for classes upto 11 as the country is still battling with the second wave of coronavirus.

