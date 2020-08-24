Aaditya Thackeray writes to PM Modi to intervene on proposed exams in country citing coronavirus risk

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Aaditya Thackeray urges PM Modi for his intervention on exams being proposed in the country amid pandemic.

Shiv Sena MP from Worli and son of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in wake of UGC, other universities wanting to conduct exams amid pandemic situation in the country saying it will risk lives of many. Aaditya has urged the Prime Minister for his personal intervention in the matter.

Taking to Twitter, Aaditya Thackeray said, "PM @narendramodi on the health risk that the proposed exams of various streams, and entrance exams, would have for students and families across India and for his personal intervention."

Image Source : AADITYA THACKERAY TWITTER Shiv Sena MP from Worli Aaditya Thackeray letter to PM Modi.

"I most humbly wish to draw your attention to the plight of the students. While most of our country is still working from home due to increasing Covid numbers, the various institutions and universities for professional and non-professional courses have been trying to schedule examinations. This isn't a practical and feasible option sir, as most states are facing increasing numbers of Covid, along with red zones still in place and transport yet to resume," Thackeray added.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage