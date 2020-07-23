UGC exam guidelines: Supreme Court to hear students' plea on cancellation of exams in next 2 days

Image Source : FILE PHOTO UGC guidelines on conducting final year university exams challenged in Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard a petition by students challenging University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines on conducting final year university exams. Hearing the arguments, Justice Rao stated that a bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan will take up the pleas challenging UGC guidelines in the next two days. The court announced this after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that a similar plea seeking to cancel final year University exams was listed before Ashok Bhushan, J.& it was dismissed.

Supreme Court bench headed by Justices L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta heard students' plea seeking cancellation of university exams amid coronavirus pandemic.

The central university commission had earlier issued guidelines asking state universities to conduct final year varsity exams, saying that if universities fail to do so then it has the power to take action against them. Exams schedule pan India in universities have been affected due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The plea says after cancelling the final year exams of all universities, the results of such students should be calculated on the basis of their internal assessment or past performance. It is also urged that the students' mark sheets should be issued before July 31, according to Bar and Bench.

Advocate Dhruv Mehta will now mention the final year law student Yash Dubey's plea which also seeks cancellation of UGC mandated final year exams before the bench. Dubey had first written a letter petition followed by a writ in the Supreme Court.

Also, Senior Advocate Shyam Divan may mention Aditya Thackeray's plea seeking cancellation of final year exams in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. Thackeray had moved SC on behalf of Yuvasena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena.

