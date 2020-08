Image Source : FILE PHOTO Supreme Court to pronounce tomorrow its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging UGC July 6 circular and seeking cancellation of final term examination in view of coronavirus situation.

Supreme Court to pronounce tomorrow (Friday) its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging University Grants Commission's (UGC) July 6 circular and seeking cancellation of final term examination in view of coronavirus situation. The top court had already concluded hearing arguments after a number of petitions were filed against UGC exam guidelines asking state universities to conduct final term exams by the end of September.

