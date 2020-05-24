Image Source : AP Tripura to resume schools from June 1, academic activities from June 15

Tripura is planning to open schools from June 1 and resume classes from June 15. The state government also asked the concerned authorities to ensure proper sanitization of the schools, providing drinking water facilities before the students attend their classes. "We would also announce their results before resuming the classes," education minister Ratan Lal Nath.

There are 4,398 government and its aided schools and 335 private schools in the state.

Evaluations of the answer-scripts of Madhyamik (class 10) and Higher Secondary (class 12) papers which were held before lockdown had already started, Nath said.

Nath said, altogether Rs 1.35 crore would be spent to sanitize the schools.

He said government has also instructed all school authorities to arrange for sanitizers, gloves and masks for the cooks of the Mid Day meal and soaps and sanitizers for students.

