Tripura takes IIT-Kanpur help to build data bank of schools

The Tripura government has roped in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Kanpur to prepare a data bank of state-run and state-aided schools, as part of its efforts to monitor the education system in the state, an official said.

The bank, comprising information on the status of teachers, non-teaching staff and government programme implementation in primary and secondary schools, will be key to improve the overall education infrastructure, he said.

The cost of the project - Data Intelligence Solution - will be borne by private companies under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, the education department official said.

"A minister or a high-ranking officer will be able to access the data bank online," he explained.

The project, which has been successfully implemented in Jharkhand, is also making its way to Bihar among other states, the official added.