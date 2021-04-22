THE Impact Ranking 2021: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham becomes one of world's top 100 institutes

Image Source : IMAGE SOURCE: AMRITA.EDU In Picture, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

THE Impact Ranking 2021: The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is the only Indian university to secure a place among the world's top 100 institutes, as per the third edition of Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Ranking 2021. The varsity bagged the 81st position in the top 100 list.

The varsity secured fifth place for quality education, eight for nder equality', good health and well-being category- 37th, clean water and sanitation- 52nd.

Apart from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, there are two other varsities in the 101-200 band, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, and Lovely Professional University.

THE Impact Ranking 2021: Top universities/ higher education institutes of India

Rank 81: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Band 101-200: JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Lovely Professional University

Band 201-300: KIIT University, VIT University

Band 301-400: University of Calcutta, Don Bosco University

Band 401-600: BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, Chitkara University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, National Institute of Technology Rourkela, Nitte, Thapar University.

Meanwhile, the University of Manchester, UK has become the world's most impactful varsities followed by University of Sydney, and RMIT University, Australia.

