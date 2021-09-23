Telangana TS ICET Result 2021 today: Websites, direct link, how to check

Follow us on Download TS ICET 2021 score card now

TS ICET Result 2021: The result of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) TS ICET exam will be announced on Thursday (September 23). The candidates who had appeared in the common entrance test (ICET) can check and download the result on the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in, apart from it, it will be available at manabadi.co.in.

TS ICET is conducted for admission to MBA, MCA courses of all varsities in the state and affiliated colleges.

TS ICET Result 2021: Direct link, websites to check

TS ICET result will be available at the websites- icet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.co.in.

TS ICET Result 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in Click on TS ICET result link Enter your log-in credentials Final answer key and result will appear on screen Download, take a printout for further reference.

ICET exam was held earlier on August 19 and 20. For details on ICET exam, please visit the website- icet.tsche.ac.in.

