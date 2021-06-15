Telangana: Class 11 students to be promoted without exams

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE Telangana inter exam cancelled

The Telangana government has directed to promote all class 11 students to the next standard citing the present Covid-19 pandemic situations. The state government earlier cancelled the intermediate, class 12 exam, and the students will be evaluated on the basis of pre-determined objective criteria, as reported by news agency ANI.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy earlier said that the decision to cancel the exam was taken keeping in mind the health of the students. The result will be announced on the basis of first-year intermediate marks, she added.

The result of cancelled SSC class 10 exam was announced on May 21, and for the first time the pass percentage recorded 100 per cent. A total of 5.21 lakh students who have enrolled for the class 10 exam have already been declared pass. Students who are not satisfied with the result can appear in the exam later.

