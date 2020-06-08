Image Source : FILE PIL against Tamil Nadu board class 10 exams to be heard now on June 11

The Madras High Court on Monday adjourned hearing of the public interest litigation filed against the state government's decision to hold the Class 10 exams from June 15 onwards. The two-member bench consisting of Justices Vineet Kothari and R. Suresh Kumar posted the case, filed by the Tamil Nadu High and Higher Secondary School Grade Teachers Association, for June 11.

Earlier, the court had questioned the government's decision to hold the exams when the coronavirus infection is on the rise.

The court also said it cannot allow the government to risk the lives of over nine lakh students who will be writing the exams, adding that it is not like opening the liquor shops.

However, Advocate General Vijay Narayan in the afternoon told the court that the time for holding the exams - from June 15 onwards - is right as experts have predicted the infection would go up manifold.

The court then asked the state government to file a detailed reply on June 11 and adjourned the case for that day.

Meanwhile, opposition parties like DMK, MDMK and others have asked the government not to hold the exams on June 15.

