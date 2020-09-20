Image Source : PTI Schools reopening partially in these states from Monday: Check list, guidelines

After a gap of more than 5 months, schools across the country will partially reopen for students of Class 9 to 12 from tomorrow, September 21. The SOP, under the Unlock 4 guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, also permitted 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching or tele-counselling and related work from September 21.

However, the government made it clear that it is not mandatory for educational institutions to resume schools from Monday. The government had asked the states to take the final call on resuming classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The SOP said that students of Classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers and this will be subject to the written consent of their parents or guardians.

While some states have decided for a partial reopening of schools, others have decided against it, amid fear of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Assam:

Schools in Assam will remain closed till September 30. However, partial reopening of for Classes 9-12 has been allowed. According to an order by the state government, students of class 9 to 12 are allowed to visit their schools on a voluntary basis, with the written consent of parents, for guidance from teachers only.

Andhra Pradesh:

Schools in Andhra Pradesh are set to resume normal classes from Monday for students of Classes 9 to 12. Authorities have issued guidelines and students living outside containment zones will be allowed to visit their schools on a voluntary basis to clear their doubts and take guidance from their teachers. They would have to submit a written consent of their parents and guardians to their respective schools.

Delhi:

All schools in the Capital will continue to remain closed till October 5 in view of the rising number of the cases, the Delhi government has said. It had said earlier that it would allow senior students to come to schools if they need any guidance from their teachers. But now the government has made it clear that there will be no partial reopening of the schools — not for any student.

Goa:

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday ruled out reopening of schools in the state before October 2. Mr Sawant said that the government will review the COVID-19 situation on October 2 after consulting the stakeholders before deciding to open the schools.

Schools will be opened in a staggered manner with class 10, 12 resuming first, Mr Sawant added.

Punjab:

Students of Class 9-12 in Punjab can visit schools outside containment zones on a voluntary basis to seek guidance from their teachers, the Amarinder Singh government on Sunday ordered, in partial modification of the Centre's Unlock4 guidelines.

The government has also allowed the opening of higher education institutions from September 21 for PhD scholars and postgraduate students pursuing technical and professional courses requiring experimental work

Nagaland:

Schools in Nagaland will partially reopen from September 21, for students of Classes 9 to 12, on a "voluntary basis", to seek academic guidance. In an order Chief Secretary Temjen Toy said that up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff, residing outside containment zones, may be permitted to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching, tele-counselling, and related work.

Odisha:

All educational institutions in Odisha will remain shut till the end of Durga Puja vacation, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in a statement. The announcement was made by Mr Patnaik after reviewing the situation due to COVID-19 in the state

Tamil Nadu:

The Tamil Nadu Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan previously said that there will be no shift-based classes when schools reopen in the state. Hinting that there will not be any phased reopening, Mr Sengottaiyan said schools across Tamil Nadu will open simultaneously once the pandemic situation is brought under control.

Karnataka:

The state government has prohibited students of Class 9 to 12 from visiting schools and pre-university colleges to meet teachers amid the coronavirus pandemic. It said in a statement that students were earlier allowed by the education department after Covid-19 cases in the state had come down.

Jammu and Kashmir:

Schools will reopen in the Union territory, however, attendance of students will be on a voluntary basis. Officials have said schools will reopen with 50% attendance of staff and students and the attendance of the students will be as per the written consent of the parents. The officials have also stated that all the SOPs will be in place when the schools reopen after such a long gap.

