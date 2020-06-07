Schools, colleges to reopen across India after August 15: HRD Minister Pokhriyal

Image Source : FILE Schools, colleges to reopen across India after August 15

Schools, colleges, and other educational institutes across India will reopen after August 15, announced Human Resource and Development Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal in an interview. About 33 crore students had been waiting for the reopening of schools nationwide, which have been closed for over three months due to coronavirus crisis.

The union minister said that the schools and colleges would be reopened after August 2020, possibly even after August 15, 2020. Besides that, he revealed that the administration is trying to declare all the results of examinations that took place in this session, by August 15.

"We are trying to get declared all the results from the examinations this session by August 15. This means those exams which have already taken place before and those which are taking place now," Pokhriyal told BBC.

CBSE board will conduct the pending examinations from July 1 to July 15, while ICSE/ISC exams will begin from July 1 till July 12. Meanwhile, NEET is also scheduled to be held on July 26 and JEE will be conducted from July 18 to July 23.

Schools, colleges and educational institutes were closed in mid-March to curb the spread of coronavirus among students. As per earlier reports surfaced in May, schools and colleges were decided to reopen in July with 30 percent attendance and with younger students till class 8 remaining at home.

