Uttarakhand: Schools closed for classes 1 to 12 till April 30 in THESE cities

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Uttarakhand cabinet on Friday decided to close the schools for classes 1 to 12 students in Haldwani, Dehradun, and Haridwar districts till April 30.

Uttarakhand registered 748 fresh positive covid cases and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the state are 5,384 out of 1,06,246 total cases.

