Haryana: Schools for classes 9 to 12 to reopen from June 1

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Schools for classes 9 to 12 to reopen from June 1 in Haryana.

The government of Haryana is likely to reopen the schools in the state for students of classes 9 to 12 from June 1, 2021.

As per the last notice, the summer vacations are till May 31. Considering the Covid pandemic, standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to re-opening of schools have been issued as well.

The orders related to the reopening of the schools in the district have been sent to the Directorate of Education and District Education Offices across the state which is to send school-wise data of student infrastructure including a number of bench rooms in the schools.

With the COVID cases reducing in every district of Haryana, the Directorate of Education has decided to reopen the schools from June 1.

Under the guidelines issued only a single student is allowed to sit on a bench and all the schools are required to follow the instructions released by the Directorate of Education.

As per current reports, along with the new rule issued of a single student on a bench, all the other COVID instructions will be applicable including face masks, hand sanitizers, social distancing, etc. These directives are being made mandatory for the schools which will be reopening from June 1, 2021, for the students from class 9 to 12.

Haryana state Education Minister earlier announced that the Haryana Board of Secondary Education will be conducting the class 12 board exams from June 15, 2021, while the class 10 exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Haryana on Wednesday recorded 3,183 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 7,47,740 while 106 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,841. According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include 16 from Hisar, 14 from Jind and 13 from Sirsa.

Sirsa reported the highest number of fresh cases at 547, followed by 305 in Rewari and 264 in Hisar, the bulletin stated.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 31,644. The state has a cumulative positivity rate of 8.51 per cent, it said.

So far, 7,08,255 people have recovered and the state has a recovery rate of 94.38 per cent, it said.

