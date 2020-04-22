RRB Exams Alert! RRB NTPC, RRC Group D, RRB MI 2020 Exam likely delayed, to be conducted after June

RRB Exams Alert! RRB NTPC, RRC Group D, RRB MI 2020 Exam delayed, to be conducted after June

Amid nation-wide lockdown to curb on the spread of deadly coronavirus, here's an important update for all aspirants waiting for the RRB NTPC, RRC Group D, RRB MI 2020 Exam dates to be announced. As per reports, Indian Railways has uploaded an official notification regarding the hiring of Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) for RRB Non-Technical Popular Category Exam (NTPC Exam), RRB Group D Exam and RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam (MI) Exam.

Following which, it is expected that these exams will be conducted after June 2020 in awake of coronavirus pandemic. In an of Coronavirus (COVID-19) spread in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nation-wide lockdown days i.e. up to 03 May 2020.

Meanwhile, as per the tender notice, the date of Pre-Bid Conference, Closing and Opening dates of bids/offers are revised.

According to the notice “In view of preventive measures to be taken to contain the spread of Noval Coronavirus (COVID-19) and extension of nationwide lockdown for further 19 days i.e. up to 03.05.2020 announced by Government of India, the date of Pre-Bid Conference, Closing and Opening dates of bids/offers which were indicated vide Corrigendum 2 are hereby revised further and also revised on IREP. The same may be further revised as per the prevalent situation and No further newspaper advertisement will be released in this regard. You may logon to www.ireps.gov.in for any further revision in dates/updates.”

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is hiring ECAs for the conduct of various online-based exams such as NTPC Exam 2020, Group D Exam 2020 and MI Exam 2020. The ECA shall be responsible for all exam related activities such as deciding centres, issuing admit cards, result declaration, selection, panels etc. The same was confirmed by Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal in March.

A pre-bid conference will start from 14 May 2020 from 03:30 PM at RRB, Ajmer and the last date of online submission of Tender is 08 June 2020 at 3 PM. However, the date & time of opening of Technical Bids is 08 June 2020 at 3 PM.

RRB NTPC Group D MI Exam ECA Tender Notice

More than 2.5 lakhs of candidates have applied for these exams. Out of the total, lakhs of candidates had applied for RRB NTPC 2019-20.

