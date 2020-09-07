Rajasthan private schools can collect 70 per cent fee in 3 installments after High Court allows

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Rajasthan private schools can now collect 70 per cent fee in 3 installments.

Rajashtan Private schools will now be able to collect 70 per cent of school fee from students parents after new order by the Rajashtan High Court. Private schools has challenged in the state High Court to put a stay on its earlier order baring them to collect fee from students during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to News 18, advocating on behalf of private schools, lawyers Dinesh Yadav, Kamlakar Sharma, Sacrota Sharma and Shalesh Prakash Sharma put before the high court that schools were incurring huge loses due to non-collection of fee during the pandemic. The High Court was further informed that schools have been providing online classes to students on the directions of the CBSE ever since the pandemic began and paying teachers even when they are not able to collect fee, facing huge losses.

Private schools asked the High Court to lift the stay order and allow them to collect the fee. The Rajasthan High Court though did not lift the stay but exempted schools to collect 70 per cent fee in 3 installments. However, if a parent fails to submit the fee, then schools can discontinue that particular ward's online classes but his-her name will not be cut from the school.

The private schools had challenged state government's earlier order on April 9 and July 7.

