Rajasthan to fill 1,000 vacant posts of teachers in government colleges

Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati Thursday said the state government will soon fill 1,000 posts of teachers vacant in government colleges.

Replying to a query raised during the Question Hour, Bhati said to fulfil the budget 2019-20 announcement, efforts will be made to fill the 1,000 posts of teachers vacant in the state colleges.

Bhati said that there are 6,500 sanctioned posts for teachers in government colleges of which 4,500 are already filled and remaining 2,000 are vacant. Of these, the budget proposes to fill 1,000 posts at the earliest.

The minister informed that in the current academic session, a total of 37,000 seats have been increased in the government colleges across the state.

Assembly Speaker CP Joshi also asked the minister to fill the vacant posts in the tribal areas.

