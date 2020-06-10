QS World University Rankings: IIT Bombay is India's top most institute, followed by IISc Bangalore, IIT Delhi

Image Source : FILE Among top global universities, IIT Bombay is ranked 172nd in 2021 global ranking, followed by IISc-Bangalore, IIT-Delhi, IIT-Madras, IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Roorkee, IIT-Guwahati, Delhi University and IIT-Hyderabad.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) is top most institute in India, according to the latest edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings (WUR) released on Wednesday. Among top global universities, IIT Bombay is ranked 172nd in 2021 global ranking, followed by IISc-Bangalore, IIT-Delhi, IIT-Madras, IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Roorkee, IIT-Guwahati, Delhi University and IIT-Hyderabad.

However, most of the Indian institutes have marginally slipped in rankings. Institutes that have fallen in rank over the past one year are IIT-Delhi, IIT-Madras, IIT-Kharagpur, IISc-Bangalore, Delhi University, Hyderabad Central University, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (BITS-Pilani), Anna University and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT).

Overall, 21 Indian higher education universities and institutes have found a place in the world’s top 1,000 rankings. According to QS World University Rankings, India’s best research university is IISc Bangalore, which received a perfect 100/100 on the ‘citations per faculty’ indicator.

IIT Bombay, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and IIT Delhi managed to figure in the Top 200 list in QS rankings. Other IITs in the top 500 are: Madras ranked 275th, Kharagpur ranked 314, Kanpur ranked 350, Roorkee ranked 383 and Guwahati ranked 470.

The 2021 global rankings are based on six indicators: academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, faculty/student ratio, international faculty ratio and international student ratio, compilers of the rankings said.

QS World Rankings for Universities has ranked the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) as world’s best university, MIT is followed followed by Stanford University and Harvard University.

