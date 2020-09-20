Image Source : PTI Punjab allows class 9-12 students to visit schools on voluntary basis with written consent from parents

Students of Class 9-12 in Punjab can visit schools outside containment zones on a voluntary basis to seek guidance from their teachers, the Amarinder Singh government on Sunday ordered, in partial modification of the Centre's Unlock4 guidelines. The decision was taken in compliance with Unlock-4 guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a government release said here.

However, this permission would be subject to written consent of parents/guardians from September 21 as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on September 8, it said.

The state home department has issued detailed instructions to also permit skill or entrepreneurship training in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), short term training centres registered with the National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other ministries of the Government of India or the state governments, the release said.

Likewise, activities of National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and their training providers have also been allowed from September 21 subject to strict adherence of the said SOPs, it added.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage