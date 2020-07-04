Pune schools to remain closed, Zila Parishad CEO urges people to promote online education

Image Source : FILE Pune schools to remain closed, Zilla Parishad CEO urges people to promote online education

Schools in Pune will not open anytime soon due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Zila Parishad CEO said. He also urged people to promote online education and donate any old used spare phone, laptop, tablet or computer that can be put to good use by poor kids who cannot afford such devices.

"In present situation, it's not possible to start schools due to COVID-19 outbreak. However, it's imp to continue education for students. Providing them online education is better option&in order to do that related materials made available with teachers," he said.

He further added, "We appeal to all if you've any used Android Mobile Phone/Smart TV/Old Tablet/Laptop or Computer which is in working condition, donate it to schools so that it can be given to poor children&they can be brought to mainstream by providing online education."

Pune has seen a rising number of COVID-19 cases. As per latest figures, the number of cases in the city has crossed 25,000. Out of these 12,000 have recovered while over 800 have succumbed to the illness

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage