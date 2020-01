Professor Ilyas Husain appointed as Pro-Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia Professor Ilyas Husain has been appointed as the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Delhi. He is Professor in Department of Educational Studies, Faculty of Education of JMI.

