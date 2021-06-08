Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI 'Postpone FMGE': Plea in Delhi HC seeks conduction of exam in conducive situation

A plea was filed in Delhi High Court on Tuesday seeking postponement of Foreign Medical Graduate examination (FMGE) which is scheduled in mid-June. The matter is likely to be heard on Wednesday.

Citing the prevailing COVID-19 situation, foreign medical graduates are also looking for a one-time exemption, that could pave way for their induction into the healthcare workforce in order to serve the nation in the hour of crisis. Days ago, a similar plea was made before the country's top court.

However, the Supreme Court indicated that it was not inclined to grant exemption from taking FMG exam. The observation came on a plea filed by three associations of foreign medical graduates seeking a direction mandating the induction of foreign medical graduates in the healthcare workforce of the country.

Meanwhile, a division bench of Justice Nageswara Rao and Justice Aniruddha Bose issued a notice returnable in two weeks, after hearing submissions of Senior Counsel Kapil Sabil, who appeared for the petitioners.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has scheduled the exam for Indian and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) on June 18. The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) is a licensing examination, required to be cleared by all those Indian citizens/OCIs who have completed their primary medical qualification from an institution outside India but wishes to practice in India.

