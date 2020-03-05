Image Source : FILE Over 98 percentage attendance in class 12 Accountancy exam in riot-hit northeast Delhi: CBSE

Over 98 per cent attendance was recorded in the class 12 board exam held in the violence-affected northeast Delhi on Thursday, a CBSE official said. The class 12 students appeared for Accountancy exam.

"Over 98 per cent attendance was recorded in class 12 Accountancy exam in riot-hit northeast Delhi," the official at the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) said. On Wednesday, 97.8 per cent attendance was recorded in the class 10 board exam for the Science paper.

