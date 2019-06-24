Over 800 posts of teachers vacant in Sanskrit universities: HRD minister

Image Source : PTI HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

Over 800 posts of teachers of the total 1,748 are lying vacant in Sanskrit universities and institutions funded by central and state governments, HRD

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' told Lok Sabha on Monday.

Ramesh Pokhriyal said the government has launched a special drive to fill up vacancies and is currently engaging guest and part- time faculty to meet the shortage.

Replying to a question, he said there are about 120 universities which offer Sanskrit as a subject or language while there are 15 Sanskrit universities, with three of them being deemed ones fully funded by central governments.

There are 1000 traditional Sanskrit colleges affiliates to these universities with about 10 lakh students, he said.

