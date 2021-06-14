OJEE 2021 postponed due to COVID; new dates to be announced in first week of July

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE – 2021) was postponed on Monday. Authorities said the exam tentatively scheduled from June 17 to June 24 was deferred in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The revised dates will be notified in the first week of July.

The Joint Entrance Examination provides admission to undergraduate courses such as B.Pharm, Lateral Entry to B.Tech, Lateral Entry to B.Pharm and Postgraduate courses like MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm and Integrated MBA in various Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self-Financed Institutes in the state.

