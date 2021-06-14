OJEE 2021 postponed due to COVID; new dates to be announced in first week of July

Monday, June 14, 2021
     
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE – 2021) was postponed on Monday. Authorities said the exam tentatively scheduled from June 17 to June 24 was deferred in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi Updated on: June 14, 2021 19:07 IST
Image Source : PTI

FILE IMAGE

The revised dates will be notified in the first week of July.

The Joint Entrance Examination provides admission to undergraduate courses such as B.Pharm, Lateral Entry to B.Tech, Lateral Entry to B.Pharm and Postgraduate courses like MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm and Integrated MBA in various Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self-Financed Institutes in the state.

