Odisha Board Exams: Now, answer questions for 80 marks instead of 100. Check question paper pattern

Odisha Board Exams: Students taking the board examinations in Odisha will have to answer questions for 80 marks in each paper instead of 100 marks, the state government said today.

According to School and Mass Education Minister SR Dash, fifty of those 80 marks will comprise objective questions in OMR (optical mark recognition) format, and the remaining 30 marks will be subjective.

The Board of Secondary Education, however, has decided that the overall valuation in each paper will be for 100 marks. The minister said 20 marks will evaluated on the basis of the percentage secured by an examinee from the given 80 marks in a particular paper.

Earlier on Saturday, the Odisha government had announced that the annual board exams for class 10 students will be conducted from May 3 to 15.

The minister further informed that the results for the board exams will be declared within 45-50 days, adding that the government has already issued notification for opening of schools for Classes 10 and 11 students from January 8.

