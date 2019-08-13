PGIMER recruitment 2019: Applications invited for 852 Nursing Officer posts | Check Details

Image Source : PGIMER RML Hospital Recruitment 2019 for 852 Nursing Officer position posts apply till august 21 at rmlh nic in Vacancy details here

PGIMER recruitment 2019: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, has released a notification inviting applications for the posts of Nursing Officer in the Central Government Hospitals of Delhi. All the candidates who want to apply, should apply on the official website- rmlh.nic.in till August 21, 2019. The online CBT test will be conducted on September 15, 2019. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examination and document verification.

The total number of vacant posts is 852. Here are the vacancy details:

• Dr. RML Hospital: 524 posts

• Safdarjung Hospital: 194 posts

• Lady Hardinge Medical College: 103 posts

• Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital: 31 posts

The admit cards for the written examination will be uploaded soon on the official website. They should download the admit cards from the official website.

Interested candidates should not be more than 35 years old. However, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation according to government norms.

The application fee for General/OBC category candidates is Rs 1500 and for SC/ST/EWS category candidates is Rs 1200.

