NTSE stage 2 exam 2021 postponed amid Covid-19 surge

Image Source : PTI NTSE phase 2 exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 13

NTSE exam 2021: The National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT has postponed the stage 2 exam of NTSE due to surge in Covid-19 cases. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 13. "Due to prevailing situation of Covid-19 in the country and the enforced lockdown in different States/UTs, it is decided to postpone the NTSE stage II exam which was scheduled to be held on 13th June 2021," the official notice mentioned.

The decision on whether to conduct the exam will be taken after reviewing the Covid-19 situation. This was the third time the exam has been postponed which was scheduled on February 7 and then on February 14. The stage 1 exam was earlier held on December 13.

Candidates are requested to visit the official website- ncert.nic.in for updates on exam.

