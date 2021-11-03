NTA DUET PG Result 2021 released, here's how to download scorecard

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Download DUET PG scorecard at nta.ac.in/duetexam

NTA DUET PG Result 2021: The National Testing Agency has released the result for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021 for Post Graduate (PG) courses. The candidates who had appeared in the entrance exam can check the result on the official website- nta.ac.in/duetexam and can download scorecard.

The provisional answer key was earlier released on October 20, and candidates raised objections on answer key till October 21. Following the objections raised, the final answer key and result were declared.

DUET PG Result 2021: How to download scorecard

Visit the official website- nta.ac.in/DuetExam Click on 'DUET PG Result' link Enter log-in details- registration number, roll number, date of birth DUET PG Result will appear on screen Download scorecard, take a printout for further reference.

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) was held on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. For further updates on DUET 2021, the candidates can contact 011- 40759000 or email at duet@nta.ac.in.

