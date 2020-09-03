NLSIU opts out of CLAT, to conduct own online entrance exam in 2020: Check dates, details

Image Source : INDIA TV NLSIU opts out of CLAT 2020, to conduct NLAT for law admissions 2020.

National Law School of India University (NLSIU) has opted out of the CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) this year and decided to conduct its own home based online entrance test for 2020. NLSIU's National Law Aptitute Test (NLAT) 2020 will be held on September 12. The entrace test will be conducted for two programmes — LLM and LLB.

One of India's top law schools, NLSIU took decision to conduct its own online entrance test after CLAT further postponed its exam date to September 28.

According to the Times of India, NLSIU in a statement said that the postponement of the CLAT has resulted in uncertainity for students, parents and participating unversities... If NLSIU is unable to complete admissions before the end of September 2020, it will inevitably result in a 'Zero Year' with no admission.

