NIOS class 10, 12 board exam 2020: Exams to be held in January-February 2021. Check details

Image Source : FILE PHOTO National Institute of Open Schooling releases registration details for exam 2020.

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the schedule of registration, payment of examination fees for Senior Secondary. The details have been released on official website nios.ac.in. Aspirants can visit the website and download the schedule. NIOS will be conducting the 2020 examination in January-February 2021.

In its notice, the National Institute of Open Schooling said, "The NIOS October 2020 Public Examination for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses will be conducted during January, February 2021. Date sheet for the same will be announced shortly."

The schedule for registration and payment of examination fee for secondary and senior secondary conducted in January-February, 2021 is as follows:

November 23-December 10, 2020: For all learners

December 11-December 15, 2020: For all learners with late fee of Rs 100 per subject.

December 16-December 21, 2020: For all learners with consolidated late fee of Rs 1500 per learner.

Latest Education News