NEET SS 2021 registration reopens, check important details

NEET SS 2021: The application process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2021 will reopen on Monday (November 1). The candidates can apply online on the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE)- natboard.edu.in till November 22.

NEET-SS exam is scheduled to be held on January 10. The admit card will be released on January 3, candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- nbe.edu.in. “In the forthcoming registration window, candidates who have already registered for NEET-SS 2021 shall be able to EDIT their choices for eligible super-specialty courses and those who are yet to register shall be able to register AFRESH for NEET-SS 2021,” NBE statement mentioned.

NBE said, "The updated information Bulletin shall be available on or before the resumption of registration window on 01.11.2021 at NBEMS website- natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in."

For details on NEET-SS exam, please visit the website- nbe.edu.in.

