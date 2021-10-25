NEET-PG counselling should be put on hold: Supreme Court tells Centre

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET PG result was earlier declared on September 28

The Supreme Court has directed Centre to put the counselling for NEET-PG on hold until it decides the validity of the Centre's decision to introduce OBC and EWS reservation in All India Quota (AIQ). The NEET PG result was earlier declared on September 28, and the individual score card was released on October 9.

Meanwhile, NEET-UG result is scheduled to be announced by October 30, however, there has been no official confirmation regarding the NEET-UG result release date 2021 as of now. A record 16.14 lakh candidates had registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year of which 95 per cent appeared for the exam. The NEET-UG exam was conducted across 3,800 centres. Once released, the candidates can check NEET-UG result at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET is being conducted in English, ten other regional languages- Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu for admission to undergraduate courses- MBBS/ BDS in medical colleges in the country.

For details on NEET-PG result, please visit the website- neet.nta.nic.in.

