NEET 2021 top scorers from Delhi govt schools; CM Kejriwal, Sisodia congratulates

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kushal Garg has secured an all-India rank of 168

NEET-UG Result 2021: Among the top scorers in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 this year, are the two from Delhi government school- Kushal Garg and Isha Jain who scored 700 marks out of 720. Kushal has secured an all-India rank of 168, while Isha bagged AIR 153. Kushal, a student of RPVV Kishan Ganj has a chance to get admission into AIIMS Delhi this year as he secured a rank of 9 in the EWS category. AIIMS Delhi has offered 11 EWS seats last year.

Both Kushal and Isha hails from a quite modest background. Kushal's father works as a carpenter in Delhi, though his mother completed class 12, his father is the 10th pass out. While Isha's father (12th pass) runs a stationery shop, her mother (10th pass) is a housewife.

Both Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia congratulated the top scorers. "Wow! So many students from Delhi govt schools have qualified NEET. Unimaginable till a few years back. I congratulate students, their parents, and teachers. Together, u have shown that 'It is possible'," tweeted CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia shared the success story on his Twitter handle. He tweeted, "History created by a Delhi govt school student Kushal Garg. He has secured 700 marks out of 720. All India Rank 165, secured seat at AIIMS. Father 10th pass, carpenter. Mother 12th pass, Housewife," Sisodia tweeted.

READ MORE | NEET-UG should be held twice: AIR 1 Mrinal Kutteri

According to the data shared by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on social media handle twitter- government schools in Yamuna Vihar has the highest number of students who cracked NEET this year- 51, Paschim Vihar has 28 successful students, and IP Extension has 16 students.

A total of 469 students from Delhi government schools cleared NEET this year, last year 569 students cleared the medical entrance for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses.

Over 8.70 lakh candidates have qualified the exam which was held on September 12. Mrinal Kutteri has topped NEET this year with 100 percentile (720 out of 720). Tanmay Gupta and Karthika G Nair bagged second and third positions respectively.

READ MORE | NEET-UG Result 2021: 'Family inspires me to take medical profession,' says Delhi topper Tanmay Gupta

ALSO READ | NEET-UG Result 2021: AIR 5 Nikhar Bansal aspires to join AIIMS Delhi

Latest Education News