NEET 2020: Bengal lifts lockdown on Sept 12 to ease travel for candidates

Image Source : PTI No complete lockdown in Bengal on Sep 12 in the interest of NEET candidates

The state-wide complete lockdown in West Bengal on September 12 has been withdrawn in the interest of the students appearing for NEET, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday. The decision was taken to help ease their travel to the centers for appearing in the all-India exam, which is scheduled on September 13, she said. However, the complete lockdown will be imposed on Friday as announced earlier, Banerjee said.

The state government initially announced a statewide lockdown on September 11 and 12, she said.

GoWB had initially announced a statewide lockdown on Sep 11th & 12th. Considering the NEET 2020 examination scheduled on 13th, we have received numerous requests from the student community on lifting lockdown norms on 12th, helping ease their travel to examination centres. (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 10, 2020

However, the government received numerous requests from the student community for lifting the lockdown on September 12, the chief minister said.

"Keeping their interest in mind, while keeping the statewide lockdown as it is on Sep 11th, it has been decided to cancel the lockdown on 12th, so that the students can attend the examination on 13th without any apprehensions or concerns," she tweeted.

Banerjee also wished the students appearing for the medical entrance examination.

