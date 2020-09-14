NEET 2020: 88 pc candidates appear for exam in Odisha held across 83 centres

Image Source : PTI Bhubaneswar: Candidates leave an examination centre after appearing National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Bhubaneswar, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Nearly 88 per cent candidates had appeared for the medical entrance examination (NEET) which was held across 83 exam centres spread across

seven cities of Odisha on Sunday, official sources said. The percentage was out of a total of 37,459 candidates. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test was held strictly adhering to the COVID-19 protocol across the state, said NEET State Nodal officer Polly Patnaik.

"An estimated 88 per cent of the candidates appeared for the NEET examination today," Patnaik said, adding that there was absolutely no problem in any centre across the state.

While thanking the state government, the nodal officer said the candidates were allowed entry into the examination centres after thermal screening and provided with face masks and sanitiser.

The state government and railways made transportation facilities of students and their guardians. The students were lodged in six separate engineering college hostels in Bhubaneswar, Khurda district magistrate-cum-collector SK Mohanty said, adding that the candidates were also provided with local transport facilities through auto-rickshaws and taxis.

Mohanty said invigilators were also provided PPEs while performing examination duty. Medical teams were deployed in all the examination centres.

A maximum of 12 candidates were allowed to sit in one room, he said, adding that examination was conducted from 11 am to 5 pm in strict adherence to health safety protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The nodal officer said candidates appeared in the examination wearing face masks and maintaining social distance in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Angul, Berhampur, Rourkela, Balasore and Sambalpur.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) had made accommodation for NEET candidates and their parents, said BMC commissioner PC Chaudhury.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage