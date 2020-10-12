Image Source : PTI Conduct NEET 2020 exam for COVID-19 infected students on October 14, says SC

The Supreme Court on Saturday allowed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the NEET 2020 exam on October 14 for those students who could not appear for the examination on September 13 it due to COVID-19 infection or because of residing in containment zones. While, the NEET 2020 re-exam result will be declared on October 16. NTA will soon issue a notification regarding the fresh examinations.

As many as, 1.59 million candidates registered for NEET (UG) this year. Many students had to miss the examination that was conducted on September 13 in various test centers across the country.

The decision was taken after Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta requested to conduct fresh examination of students who were affected due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the NEET 2020 exam result is expected to be declared today by NTA on the official website -- ntaneet.nic.in.

NEET is the entrance examination for admission into undergraduate medical courses across India.

