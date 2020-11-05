Image Source : FILE Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admissions 2021: JNVST application process begins. Direct link to apply

Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admissions 2021: The online application process for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Admission has started for Class 6 students. Candidates who want to apply for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 for Admission to Class – VI can apply online through the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya at navodaya.gov.in.

The application process was started on October 22 and would end on December 15, 2020.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admissions 2021: How to apply for JNVST

1. Visit the official website-- navodaya.gov.in

2. Click on 'JNV Class 6 Admission 2020 link'

3. Enter all the required details and click on submit.

4. Fill in the application form and upload the certificate with the photograph along with signatures of both candidates and his/her parent/guardian.

5. Once submitted download the form.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admissions 2021: Direct link to apply for JNVST 2021

Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admissions 2021: Exam date and time

JNV Selection Test for admission to Class 6 for the academic session 2021-22 will be conducted on April 10, 2021, at 11.30 am in one phase for all Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. The selection test will be of two-hour duration.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admissions 2021: Exam Pattern

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 will have three sections with only objective type questions. There are 80 questions in all for 100 marks. A single test booklet comprising of all the three sections will be given to each candidate. Additional time of 30 minutes will be allowed for differently-abled students.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admissions 2021: Result

The result of the JNVST 2021 is expected to be announced by June 2021.

