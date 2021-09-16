Maharashtra MHT CET admit card released for PCM group, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CET exam will be held from September 20 to October 1

MHT CET admit card 2021: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2021 admit card for PCM group has been released. The CET exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 20, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- mahacet.org.

The CET exam will be held from September 20 to October 1 for BE/ B.Tech/ Bachelor in Pharmacy and Agriculture, Allied courses.

MHT CET 2021 admit card: Steps to download

Go to the official website- mhtcet2021.mahacet.org Click on the link that says- Admit Card Candidates should log in with their credentials such as application number and date of birth. The admit card would appear on the screen Candidates should keep a copy of the admit card for future reference

Candidates should note that they have to carry their admit cards while appearing for the entrance exam. Along with the admit card, candidates should also carry valid id proof such as Aadhar Card, Voter Id card, or others during the entrance exam. The admit card will have details of the candidate, the examination hall, the timing of the exam, and other details. Candidates should cross-check the details provided in the admit card after downloading it.

For details on MHT CET exam, please visit the official website- mahacet.org.

