Image Source : FILE Cancel examinations: Maharashtra minister to HRD Ministry and UGC, cites Big B, Guv COVID-19 example

Maharashtra Education minister Uday Samant on Sunday urged HRD ministry and UGC to cancel all varsity examination after Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan test positive for coronavirus. Samant also cited that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari went into self-isolation after 16 staffers of Raj Bhavan have tested COVID-19 positive.

"Coronavirus enters evensafe places like Raj Bhavan, Bachchan's home. Will the HRD ministry at least now cancel the exams? Why are you playing with the lives of students, UGC?", Uday Sawant said on Sunday.

Uday Samant had earlier written to the concerned authorities for the cancellation of examinstions. Samant had said that the state government will take further action over the issue of conducting final year degree exams after getting a response from the University Grants Commission (UGC).

In his letter, Samant wrote to UGC and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressing that it was not possible to conduct final year university exams by September-end amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage