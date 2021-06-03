Maharashtra cancels Class 12 exams amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/PTI Maharashtra cancels Class 12 exams

Following CBSE footsteps, Maharashtra has also cancelled state board examinations for Class 12. According to Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad, a proposal was sent to the disaster management authority regarding the state board exams for Class 12 students on Wednesday.

Amid the pandemic which has hit Maharashtra hard, Gaikwad said, students' health remains the top priority for the state government.

On Tuesday, the Central government decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

While the alternative assessment criteria for the exams has not been finalised by the board yet, officials said, it is expected to be on similar lines as announced for Class 10 which took into account the performance of a student in various tests and exams through the year.

