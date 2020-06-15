Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh postpones Graduate and Post Graduate exams scheduled from June to July

The Madhya Pradesh government has postponed graduate and post-graduate examinations due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, a public relation department official told news agency PTI. Graduate exams were to be held from June 29 to July 31 while PG exams were scheduled from June 16 to July 31, both conducted by state Higher and Technical Education department, the official informed.

"Both exams have been postponed due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in MP. New dates will be announced soon," he said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has claimed a significant improvement in curbing the spread of coronavirus in the state, saying key parameters like doubling time of cases and the patient recovery rate are getting better.

As per a health bulletin, worst-hit Indore has showed a remarkable improvement in the scenario with just six of the total 1,058 samples returning a positive result on Sunday. The death toll increased by four to 174.

During a video conference on Sunday evening to review the situation and arrangements being made across Madhya Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage