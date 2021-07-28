Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021 tomorrow: How to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MPBSE 12th result will be available at the websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in

MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Board, MPBSE will announce the result of class 12 exam on Thursday (July 29). Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will announce the class 12 results via a press conference at 12 pm.

Once declared, students can check their MP Board Class 12 results online through the official website -- mpbse.nic.in. Apart from this, the result can also be checked on mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

As the exam was earlier canceled due to Covid-19 pandemic, the students will be evaluated on the basis of their performance in class 10. As per the evaluation criteria, marks of students will be allotted considering the best of five subject marks from the class 10 examination.

MP Board Class 12 Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website -- mpbse.nic.in Click on the link, "MP Board 12th result 2021." Enter your login credentials Your MPBSE Class 12 Result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

Students who are unsatisfied with their marks will be given a chance to appear for physical examinations.

