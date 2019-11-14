Kerala KMAT Admit Card 2020: Download hall ticket here

Kerala KMAT Admit Card 2020: Kerala KMAT Admit Card 2020 has been released today. Kerala KMAT 2020 hall tickets were released by the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) which is holding the Kerala KMAT 2020 exam this year. We are providing you direct link to download Kerala KMAT Admit Card 2020 or Kerala KMAT Hall Ticket 2020.

Download Kerala KMAT Admit Card 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit official website kmatkerala.in

Step 2: Click on link to KMAT Admit Card 2020

Step 3: Enter all details

Step 4: Your Kerala KMAT 2020 Admit Card will be displayed

Step 5: Download your Admit Card