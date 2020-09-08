Image Source : PTI Kendriya Vidyalaya to be set up in IIT Indore campus: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

India's 1,242nd Kendriya Vidyalaya will be set up in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore campus, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Tuesday. He said the move will be a "unique combination of higher and school education".

Taking to Twitter, Nishank said, "I am very happy to share that a new name is going to be added to the vast chain of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. The orders are being issued today (Tuesday) to open a Central School in the campus of IIT Indore."

"I believe that the establishment of Central School in the campus of IIT Indore will be a unique combination of higher and school education. Warmest congratulations to all the students and parents who are going to be benefited," he further tweeted.

(With PTI Inputs)

