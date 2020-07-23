Being forced to report to college for semester exams, KD Medical College students say

Image Source : KDMC KD Medical College students allege admin forcing them to come to college for semester exams

The students of Kanti Devi Medical College and Research Centre, Mathura are alleging that the college administration is 'forcing' fourth-year students to come to college for semester examination. The students of the college have written several emails to the college and the university but they haven't received any response so far. According to the students, the college is 'threatening' to fail them if they didn't report to the college.

The students also said that even after some of them tested positive on their way to the campus, the college is not paying heed to them. The medical college issued a circular on July 17 asking the final year students to report on campus by July 20 for their theory examination. The exams have been scheduled from July 25 to July 29.

Image Source : INDIATVNEWS Date-sheet and circular for final year students issued by the college administration on July 17, 2020

"All the students have to follow the government of India guidelines for COVID-19 for hygiene, infection prevention, and social distancing. They have to deposit the negative report for the COVID-19 test and should follow the guidelines for COVID-19 and give a written undertaking issued by the administration at the time of joining. The undertaking has to be duly signed by the parent and the student," the circular stated.

The students told indiatvnews.com that they fear these exams could lead to mass infection. The students of the college are demanding these theory exams should be taken online.

Image Source : INDIATVNEWS Notice regarding the hostel rules and regulation

The concerns raised by the students of KD Medical College are:

Most of the students come from far away states by trains or flights connecting to Delhi (which again has the most cases to date) and then by bus or train from there. This has a huge risk of infection. Also, everyone cannot afford a private vehicle. Even though the college has demanded a negative test clearance before entering as many as 30 percent shows negative. People travelling from far off places might get an infection even after the negative test. 14 days quarantine period is mandatory after travelling but in this case, the students will have to appear for the test within the same week Most of the students come from severely COVID-19 infected areas like Delhi and Maharashtra which is dangerous for other students as they share the same room and washrooms.

"These are not our final exams. This semester exam can be easily taken online if the classes get divided and different teachers supervise the students in groups. In online exams, the descriptive questions can be answered in front of the camera, and then a picture of it can be sent through email within the time limit. This may not be the ideal way of the exam but at least it will keep us safe," said a final student.

Image Source : INDIATVNEWS Undertaking to be filled by the students

According to the students, at least 10-20 students have reached the college campus and at least two of them have tested COVID-19 positive and several others have been isolated. These positive students have been quarantined and they will not be able to give their exams.

Meanwhile, some of the third-year students also told indiatvnews.com that they have been asked to report to the campus for their classes and their exams are scheduled from August 10.

"We have been asked to report to the campus for the classes. So many cases are coming at the hospital daily. How will the college ensure social distancing at places like mess or laundry? Some students have tested positive while coming to the campus from their states. We are scared," a third-year student said.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage