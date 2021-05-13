Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 postponed due to Covid-19 surge

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL Karnataka SSLC exam scheduled to be held from June 21

Karnataka SSLC exam 2021: The Karnataka government on Thursday announced to postpone the SSLC, class 10 exam in the state amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. The SSLC exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 21.

The news agency ANI quoted Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, as saying, "SSLC Examination slated to begin from June 21 has been postponed in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases. Revised schedule will be decided after the second wave dies."

The state government also postponed the pre-university course (PUC)-II examinations, and promoted the class 11 students without taking exams. The PUC-II exam was scheduled from May 24.

State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar earlier mentioned that students of classes 1 to 9 will be promoted on the basis of internal examinations and continuous evaluation programmes. Students should not be asked to attend exams physically, the minister added.

The candidates can check the exam details through the website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

