Image Source : FILE Schools in Karnataka will not reopen on July 1

The Karnataka government has said that the schools across the state will remain closed for some more time. "The schools in the state will not reopen on July 1," Karnataka primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday said.

"The HRD ministry has hinted that schools can reopen after August 15. Karnataka is in no hurry," he added.

The education department has extended the date for seeking parents' opinion from June 12 to June 20. Parents can give their opinion to schools, which, in turn, will update it on the Student Achievement Tracking System.

The ministry will hold meetings with officials after June 20 to form its opinion on school reopening.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage